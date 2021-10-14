Police: Kokomo man found with crack, guns and $91K

Oct. 14—Police say they found 10 guns, 7 ounces of crack cocaine and $91,000 inside the home of a Kokomo man on Wednesday while serving an arrest warrant.

Detectives with the Kokomo Police Department Drug Task Force arrested 47-year-old Mack Clark at around 3:45 p.m. at Alto Road and Gettysburg Drive. Clark had an active arrest warrant out of Howard County for four counts of dealing cocaine.

Police said that at the time of his arrest, Clark was in possession of individually packaged bags of crack cocaine, according to a release. Detectives then executed a search warrant at Clark's house in the 900 block of Sandwalk Drive.

Police said detectives located approximately 195 grams of crack cocaine (approximately 7 ounces), nine handguns, one shotgun, a money counter and $91,000 at Clark's residence. Two of the handguns were reported stolen, according to the release.

Clark was charged with another count of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, theft and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Detectives were assisted by officers from the Kokomo Police Department's "B" Watch Patrol Division.

Police say the case remains an active investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh at 765-456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.