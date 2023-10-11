Police: KY hospital went into lockdown over report of armed suspect. Tip was unfounded

A hospital in Laurel County was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday night after law enforcement were told someone with a gun was at the hospital, but the report was unfounded, investigators say.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at CHI Saint Joseph Hospital in London when a patient reported that someone came into their room with a gun, according to Sgt. Troy Truett with the London Police Department. London police, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police all responded to the hospital and searched the building.

Truett said nothing was found in the search. The hospital was put on lockdown while officials cleared the building and the lockdown was lifted shortly afterwards. State Trooper Scottie Pennington also confirmed investigators didn’t find anything relating to the report.

Truett said investigators planned to go back to the hospital Wednesday to review surveillance footage and speak with the person who reported that someone with a gun had been at the hospital.