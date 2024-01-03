Police: KY man arrested after firing shots at officers, barricading inside home for hours

A Mercer County man was arrested Tuesday after firing shots at officers and barricading himself inside a home for hours, according to the Harrodsburg Police Department.

Carl Isham, 52, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to court documents.

Cpl. Jarrod Duncan with Harrodsburg police said officers responded to the Mooreland Avenue area in the Blue Ridge Subdivision Tuesday for a report of a domestic incident between Isham and a woman. When police arrived, they spoke to the woman and she told officers everything was fine.

Immediately after the woman said everything was OK, Isham emerged from behind her and fired 10 to 11 shots towards the officers, Duncan said. The officers were uninjured and fled for cover.

Isham barricaded himself inside the home, starting a standoff that lasted roughly four to six hours, according to Duncan. The woman was inside the home when the standoff started, but she got out unharmed pretty quickly, Duncan said.

The Kentucky State Police hostage negotiation team responded to the scene and talked the suspect out of the home without further incident, Duncan said.

Isham’s arrest citation said officers deployed less-lethal rounds on Isham, hitting him in the ribs. He resisted arrest and it took three officers to get him into handcuffs, his citation read. Isham’s online court file doesn’t list a bond amount.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, said the FBI was seen at the location of the incident.