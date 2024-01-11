Police: Lafayette man kills his roommate during a fight inside their house

A Lafayette man in his 30s died inside this house in the 2300 block of Drexel Drive after a fight with his roommate, according to Lafayette police.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two roommates started fighting early Thursday inside their house, and one of them shot the other, according to Lafayette police.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Drexel Drive on the city's south side about 2:35 a.m. Thursday after the shooting, Lafayette police Lt. Justin Hartman said.

Detectives are speaking with the roommate who shot the man, but as of Thursday morning, he has not been arrested, Hartman said.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said the man who died is in his 30s. She will release his name after the man's family is notified.

Meanwhile, an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

This online story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: One Lafayette roommate dead, the other questioned in homicide