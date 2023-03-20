Police: Lafayette teen wounded by self-inflicted gunshot

Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Valley Street about 1:35 p.m. Saturday after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg, Lafayette police said.

Officers determined it was a self-inflicted wound, police said.

Police are still trying to determine if the gun shot was an accidental discharge or intentional.

The incident remains under investigation.

A second, unrelated gun incident happened about 3:10 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Ferry Street, police said.

Witnesses reported there was a confrontation in a parking lot there just before a shot was heard, according to police.

Officers found a shell casing in a parking lot, police said. However, no one was injured, and no one has been arrested, police said.

