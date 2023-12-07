Police: Lafayette teens attack woman because of her Facebook post

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Four teenage girls — one armed with an axe — called a 23-year-old woman out of her house and attacked her because they didn't like her post on social media, according to Lafayette police.

The girls — ages 13, 16, 16 and 17 — went to a home in the 500 block of North 12th Street about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday to confront the woman over her Facebook post, police said.

The girls threatened to tear up the woman's property if she did not come out of her house, police said.

When the woman came outside, the four teens jumped her, police said.

Neighbors broke up the fight, and officers found the axe in a neighbor's yard, according to police.

The woman suffered injuries during the fight, but she did not want medical treatment, police said.

The teens all were charged with battery and disorderly conduct. Additionally, the 17-year-old girl was charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, police said.

