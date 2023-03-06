Police: Lancaster man tried to exchange marijuana for guns in Scranton

Mar. 6—A Lancaster man faces weapons and drug charges after he agreed to buy three handguns from an undercover officer with six ounces of marijuana, Scranton police said.

Olando Gustavo Romero, 28, was taken into custody when he arrived in the city last week to make the exchange with his 3-year-old daughter in his car, police said.

He was held in Lackawanna County Prison on $50,000 bail after his arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Kipp Adcock.

According to a criminal complaint, Romero, 3191 Thornapple Drive, expressed interest after Officer James Petrucci of the city Street Crimes Unit set up an undercover social media account in January and posted a photo offering a handgun for sale.

Romero maintained contact with Petrucci through January and February and at one point offered the officer marijuana in exchange for the handgun, police said.

On Feb. 23, Romero reached out to Petrucci on social media and agreed to give him six ounces of marijuana in exchange for three handguns the following week, the complaint said.

Romero agreed to meet Petrucci on Feb. 28 in a parking lot in the 300 block of Meadow Avenue, police said. He was arrested when he arrived at the meet location.

Romero's 3-year-old daughter, who was in the back seat of his vehicle, was turned over to a child protective services agent. A female passenger who said she accompanied Romero from Lancaster was not charged.

Police said Romera was prohibited from possessing a firearm based on a 2017 felony drug conviction.

He was charged with three counts each of attempted person not to possess firearms and attempted firearms not to be carried without a license, along with conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children.

His preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132