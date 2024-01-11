Police tape blocks the road in the 300 block of West Saginaw Street in Lansing, where Lansing police said at least one officer was involved in a shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

LANSING — Lansing police said at least one officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday evening and asked the community to avoid the area of the incident just northwest of the city's downtown.

"There has been an officer involved shooting in the 300 block of W Saginaw Street in Lansing," the department posted on social media.

Officials said the incident was an "active scene" and asked residents to avoid the area.

No other details on the incident were immediately released.

The 300 block of West Saginaw is one block west of Capitol Avenue between Walnut and Seymour streets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police in Lansing involved in shooting near downtown