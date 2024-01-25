Police: Lansing Mall robbery involved multiple suspects, may have been flash mob

DELTA TWP. — A flash mob robbery may have led to the closure of the Lansing Mall on Monday.

Deputies with the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Monday's robbery incident at the mall had some of the markings.

"It was learned through an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office that an organized group of multiple subjects entered the mall, caused damage to businesses and stole/attempted to steal multiple items," officials said in the news release.

Suspects involved in the incident fled the area prior to deputies arriving at the mall, 5330 W. Saginaw Highway, and deputies continue to investigate. No other details were released on Wednesday.

The mall closed temporarily Monday afternoon because of a robbery investigation, according to the mall's Facebook page.

The message did not give a reason for the closing, but the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said at the time it was investigating an armed robbery at a store inside the mall.

