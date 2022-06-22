Police say Lansing woman was last seen in May. Here's what they know

Satoko Asada, 53, of Lansing, was last seen May 8 leaving a residence in the 800 block of Harris Street, according to a missing person alert.

LANSING — Police are seeking information about a woman who was last seen early in May.

Satoko Asada, 53, of Lansing, was last seen May 8 leaving a home in the 800 block of Harris Street, according to a Tuesday missing person alert. Her family members reported her missing.

Asada is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds, according to the alert.

"(Asada) was last seen leaving the residence on foot and was wearing a zip-up jacket and a beige beret, and carrying a beige-colored duffle bag," the alert said.

Lansing Police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis declined to say when Asada's family filed the missing person report with police.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Asada's whereabouts to contact them at 517-483-4600, or to call Detective Jennifer Pung at 517-483-4819.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: LPD seeking info regarding missing woman, last seen in early May