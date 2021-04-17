Police find large amount of cocaine in search for fugitive

Apr. 16—SALEM — Police looking for a former Salem man wanted in connection with a home invasion found more than they expected, including about one pound of cocaine, at a building on Palmer Street.

Kenneth Gonzalez, 48, of 69 E. Main St., Norton, is being held without bail following his arraignment Thursday in Salem District Court on a string of charges that include cocaine trafficking, assault and battery on a police officer and giving a false name, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office said.

He was wanted on two warrants, one of them for violating the terms of his probation in a 2000 case in which he was convicted as an accessory after the fact to a home invasion. The other, a 2019 warrant, is in connection with a Salem assault and battery case.

When troopers from the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and Salem police showed up at a home on Palmer Street Wednesday evening, they say Gonzalez tried to climb through a basement window. Gonzalez, police said, was carrying a knife, a bag containing a large amount of cocaine and more than $50,000 in cash. Police also found several smaller bags on Gonzalez. In total he was found to have 448 grams (16 ounces) of cocaine and five grams of fentanyl.

Police say Gonzalez pushed one of the Salem police officers as he tried to get away.

Meanwhile, officers were searching inside 19 Palmer St., a multi-family building, when another man holding a pit bull on a leash began yelling at police to leave, saying they were not welcome there.

As the officers continued to search, they say that a large group of bystanders and neighbors gathered and began shouting verbal threats and expletives.

In addition to the trafficking charges, which could send him to prison for up to 20 years, and the assault and false name charges, Gonzalez is facing charges of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a knife, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Justin Edwards, an attorney for Gonzalez, did not return a call prior to Friday's Salem News deadline.

