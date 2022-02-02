Police find large amount of fentanyl

Feb. 2—THOMASVILLE — Police seized a large amount of a dangerous narcotic in a search of a house last week, along with other drugs, cash and weapons.

An investigation led by the Thomasville Police Department's Special Operations Unit led to the search on Thursday of a house in the 500 block of High Street, where detectives found 1 pound 4 ounces of fentanyl, a highly potent narcotic that can trigger overdoses even in tiny amounts, police said. They also found four buprenorphine and naloxone packages, 51 suboxone packages, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, $1,889 in cash, two handguns and ammunition.

Carlton Preston Jones, 32, who lived at the house, was arrested and charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, felony trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of marijuana, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jones' bond was set at $100,000 secured, and he was placed in the Davidson County Jail. His court date is set for March 30.