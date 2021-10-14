Police: Large quantity of meth found during in-home detention visit

Oct. 14—TIPTON — Police say a home visit by community correction officials led to an altercation with a Tipton man and the discovery of a large amount of meth.

Tipton officers were assisting the Tipton County Community Corrections with an in-home detention visit Tuesday evening at the home of Jennifer E. Sprinkle, 36, in the 100 block of East South Street.

While there, police said, they suspected criminal activity, which was "addressed," according to a release.

As a result, a guest in the home, Benjamin L. Jones, 38, attempted to flee from officers, police said. A brief physical altercation ensued, and Jones was subdued and detained in handcuffs to end the altercation, according to the release.

Police said a "significantly large amount" of meth was recovered at the scene, and no injuries were reported from the altercation.

Jones was arrested on felony charges of dealing in meth; possession of meth; dealing a schedule 3 controlled substance; possession of a schedule 3 controlled substance; obstruction of justice; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana with a prior conviction; and possession of paraphernalia.

Sprinkle was arrested for possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Tipton County Jail, where they remain.