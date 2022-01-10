Police: Las Cruces man pointed gun at ex before stealing her car

LAS CRUCES - A judge granted a bond to a man accused of threatening and stealing his ex-girlfriend's car and purse. Police said the woman was forced to jump from a second-story hotel room to flee her ex-boyfriend, the father of her child.

Jesus Castaneda-Villa, 31, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, larceny, and an attempt to commit a felony (possession of a firearm by a felon), according to a criminal complaint.

Police arrested Castaneda-Villa on Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Cruces, just over a full month after the alleged incident. According to an affidavit, Castaneda-Villa was at Las Cruces hotel with a friend when his ex-girlfriend arrived on Dec. 3, 2021. She told police that she was dropping off another friend at the La Quinta Inn on Hickory Drive and stayed to chat.

The woman told police that she and Castaneda-Villa got into a heated argument about their break-up and the custody of their child. As the verbal fight intensified, the woman said that Castaneda-Villa threatened to shoot her.

"When he's mad, he acts on his anger," the woman told the court during a hearing on Jan. 10.

At one point, Castaneda-Villa threw a toolbox then pulled out a gun a pointed it at his ex-girlfriend, according to the ex-girlfriend. He then grabbed her purse and keys, according to police.

Fearing for safety, the woman said she jumped out of the hotel window, two stories above the ground. Police said the woman was treated for a broken wrist after a witness called the police.

"Honestly, I was scared. All I could think about was my kids," the woman said.

Police said that Castaneda-Villa then drove away in his ex-girlfriend's car.

After his arrest last week, prosecutors with the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office filed a motion requesting that the court hold Castaneda-Villa in jail while awaiting trial. In the motion, prosecutors outlined Castaneda-Villa's previous charges, convictions, and one instance where he failed to appear for a court order.

Story continues

However, 3rd Judicial District Judge Douglas Driggers found that the state did not meet the standards required. Driggers granted Castaneda-Villa a $7,500 secured or surety bond, meaning that Castaneda-Villa will have to fork over $7,500 personally or through a bondsman.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

Others are reading:

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Police: Las Cruces man pointed gun at ex before stealing her car