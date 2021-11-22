Police: Latham walker struck, killed Sunday evening by truck on ramp to Latham Traffic Circle

Nov. 22—COLONIE — A Latham man walking on a ramp to the Latham traffic circle Sunday evening was struck and killed by a pickup truck, police said.

Randall Schanz, 32, of Latham, died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

Police identified the truck's driver as Spencer Daley, 28, of Watervliet. Daley was uninjured, stopped and called 911, police said.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. along the southbound ramp of Loudon Road at the traffic circle, police said.

Schanz was walking along the southbound ramp up to the circle. The truck was traveling in the same direction on the ramp when it collided with Schanz, police said.

Daley stopped to check on the pedestrian and alerted authorities. He is cooperating with police, police said.

Neither impairment, nor speed appeared to be factors in the crash, police said.

The ramp was closed for about two hours for the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information is asked to contact investigators at 518-782-2620.

