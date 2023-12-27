Police launch death investigation after 2 seniors found dead Tuesday night at Avondale residence

A 66-year-old woman and a man, 70, were discovered dead during a wellbeing check Tuesday night on the Northwest Side in the Avondale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to a wellbeing call in the 3300 block of North Central Park after neighbors grew concerned for two seniors. Officers were able to enter the unit and found the two deceased.

Detectives have opened a death investigation, and said no obvious signs of trauma were found.