Police launch homicide investigation after death of Virginia Beach man

Police are investigating the death of a Virginia Beach man as a homicide after he was found dead in a home on Riviera Drive Friday.

Virginia Beach police were dispatched to the residence, which is located in the 1000 block of Riviera Drive, around 4:10 p.m. At the scene, officers found 36-year-old Deshawn Ginyard dead.

The nature of the call and the cause of death have not been released.

The case is being investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Department’s homicide unit, the agency said in a news release. Additional details were not available.

Anyone with information about the death, can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. The department’s detective bureau can also be reached at 757-385-4101.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com