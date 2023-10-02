Police launch homicide probe after Corry woman killed, husband wounded, in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE — Pennsylvania State Police in Lawrence County are investigating as a homicide the shooting death of a Corry woman who was found in a pickup truck over a hillside, near her wounded husband, east of Ellwood City early Saturday morning.

The woman, identified by state police as 39-year-old Julie A. Wegmiller, was found dead inside a Toyota pickup truck after troopers with state police Troop D in New Castle were called on Saturday at 3:17 a.m. to River Road at Butler Avenue in Perry Township, Lawrence County, to investigate a report of a vehicle over a hillside.

Julie Wegmiller had an apparent gunshot wound, according to troopers. Her husband, identified by state police as 40-year-old Edwin F. Wegmiller Jr., was found outside of the truck, over the embankment, with gunshot wounds, state police reported.

Edwin Wegmiller was taken to UPMC Cranberry Hospital and then flown to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, where he was last reported to be in critical condition, state police in New Castle reported on Saturday.

Members of the state police Troop D Major Case Team responded to the scene as part of the investigation into the shooting. Additional information on the incident was not immediately available from state police Monday morning.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call state police in New Castle at 724-598-2211.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: State police probe fatal shooting of Corry woman in Lawrence County