Police launch investigation after BU students report drinks were spiked in off-campus incident

Police and Boston University’s Judicial Affairs Office are investigating reports of students having their drinks spiked at an off-campus location.

Over the weekend, the university received two reports of students complaining of their drinks being drugged in the city. According to school officials, the two complaints allegedly occurred on different days at different off-campus locations, but officials continue to investigate.

According to a police report obtained by Boston 25 News, a BPD officer responded to Beth Israel Medical Center shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday for an instance of an individual that was possibly drugged.

According to the report, the victim told the officer she had been at a party earlier in the night and she had a couple drinks from boys she did not know. Shortly after, the victim began to feel sick and went upstairs to vomit. She was driven back to her dorm by her roommates, where BU police were notified of the incident.

According to the victim, the next thing she remembers is waking up in the hospital. The victim stated she does not remember parts of the night but that she felt “different” than she normally does. She told officers that she “knows her limits” and felt as if she was under them, leading to the belief that she may have been drugged.

The victim also stated that both drinks she had at the party were premade and the cans were open.

The office of Judicial Affairs said that one of the two allegations has since been withdrawn.

“If the hearing officer determines a connection between that incident and anyone affiliated with BU, we will take appropriate action as we consistently do,” said a spokesperson from the University. “We take all allegations of student misconduct seriously.”

Earlier this month Boston Police warned students of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of residents.

“These drugs can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis, or unconsciousness, along with a host of other symptoms, leaving the potential victim vulnerable to the intentions of the suspect,” Boston police said in a statement.

Story continues

While the BPD encourages everyone to look out for each other when gathered in social settings by creating a ‘buddy system’ to prevent getting separated, there are steps you can take on your own to help ensure your personal safety:

Be sure that your drink is being served directly by the bartender or your server. Don’t allow people you don’t know or trust to order drinks and deliver them to you.

Watch your drink at all times. Never leave your drink unattended.

Take your drink with you to the restroom if need be.

Keep your hand covered over your drink when you’re not looking at it. Many creative inventions exist that can help you cover your drink.

Test your drink with test strips or nail polish that light up a certain color if they detect drugs.

Get help immediately if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed, or strange in any way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW