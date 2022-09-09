Police launch investigation into North Shore kennel after animals found walking along highway

Authorities have launched a joint investigation into the conditions at a North Shore kennel after a group of animals were found walking along Route 1 in Newburyport last month.

On August 27, the Rowley Police Department responded to a report of four goats walking along the Massachusetts highway and worked with Animal Control to round up the goats, which had not been reported missing.

When officials returned the goats to their home at the Hydrant Regency on Newburyport Turnpike, officers noticed some “concerning issues” at the kennel.

Due to a follow-up investigation by police and animal control, the kennel was shut down on Aug. 29, and the animals being housed on the property have been returned to their respective owners, while the goats are in the custody of the MSPCA.

Residents were warned about a heavy police presence on Friday in the area of the Newburyport Turnpike due to the ongoing investigation.

The FBI is assisting Rowley police with the investigation. There is no threat to the general public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

