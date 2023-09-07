Police launch investigation into Nottingham baby deaths

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust is subject to the largest UK review of its kind - Callum Parke/PA Wire

A police investigation will be launched into the deaths and harm to hundreds of babies at Nottingham University Hospital (NUH) Trust.

Its maternity units are already being examined by senior midwife Donna Ockenden in the largest review in UK history.

Nottinghamshire Police has said its decision to investigate followed discussions with Ms Ockenden.

Kate Meynell, chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “On Wednesday, I met with Donna Ockenden to discuss her independent review into maternity cases of potentially significant concern at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust and to build up a clearer picture of the work that is taking place.

Donna Ockenden, who is leading the inquiry into maternity care, met with Nottinghamshire Police - Jacob King/PA Wire

“We want to work alongside the review but also ensure that we do not hinder its progress. However, I am in a position to say we are preparing to launch a police investigation.

“I have appointed the Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin to oversee the preparations and the subsequent investigation.

“We are currently looking at the work being done in Shrewsbury and Telford by West Mercia Police to understand how they conducted their investigation alongside Donna Ockenden’s review and any lessons learned.

“Now we have met with Donna Ockenden, we plan to hold preliminary discussions with some local families in the near future.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow…

