Police launch manhunt after 12-year-old shot in chest while out walking in New York

(Citizen)

Police have launched a manhunt following the shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

The child was out walking in the Bedford-Stuyvesant area, shortly before 10pm on Saturday night, when he was shot in the chest. Authorities are looking for at least one shooter, ABC7 reported.

The boy, who has not been identified by the authorities, is believed to have been fired upon as two groups fought close by, although it was not immediately clear whether he had been accidentally caught in the crossfire or intentionally fired upon by one of the groups.

It is believed the shots were fired from a dark-coloured vehicle.

Police said the boy heard the shots ring out in the street before feeling a pain in his chest and realising he had been shot, the New York Post reported.

Following the shooting, the boy ran into a liquor store for help, CBS News reported. Staff at the store called the emergency services.

The child, who was taken to Maimonides Medical Center is expected to survive the shooting.

Police at the scene managed to collect a number of shell casings, but have not yet mane any arrests.