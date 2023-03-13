Police launch manhunt for ex-Hogan chief of staff after failure to appear in court

An arrest warrant has been issued for Roy McGrath, who served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), after he was a no-show for the start of his criminal trial in federal court on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The Washington Post reports law enforcement have searched McGrath’s Florida home to no avail.

McGrath was set to fly in from Florida and meet his lawyer early morning Monday in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Banner, before the 9 a.m. hearing start-time at the U.S. District Court.

He’s pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of wire fraud, embezzlement and document falsification related to allegedly fraudulently obtaining massive $233,000 severance payment when he left the Maryland Environmental Service.

McGrath had resigned as Hogan’s chief of staff after just months in the position amid reports of his payment from the state agency.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.