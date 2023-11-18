Police launch murder inquiry over woman's death in Elgin

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 32-year-old woman in Elgin.

Officers were called to a property in Anderson Drive at about 19:20 on Thursday where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a post-mortem examination, her death is now being treated as murder.

Police said extensive inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

Det Supt Lorna Ferguson, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this very difficult time, and our specially trained officers will continue to support them as our inquiries continue.

"It's imperative we find out exactly what happened to her and we have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation.

"I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace the person responsible and extensive inquiries remain ongoing."

Police appeal

She urged anyone who was in the area between 16:30 on Wednesday and 19:20 on Thursday and may have seen anything they believe may help with the investigation to get in touch.

"It may seem small or insignificant but it could be vital to help us establish what happened and give the family the answers they deserve," she said.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage, private CCTV or doorbell footage.

"There will be an increased police presence in the local area while we carry out extensive inquiries. Anyone with information or concerns can also speak to these officers."