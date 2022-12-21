Police: Lawrence High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

A teen is facing multiple firearm-related charges after allegedly bringing a gun into Lawrence High School Wednesday morning.

Lawrence Police say a student from the school texted their parent warning that they saw another student in possession of a gun. The parent called 911, where police, as well as the school resource officers, immediately responded and attempted to locate the suspect.

An officer approached the teenaged suspect, but he ran off, leaving the campus, according to authorities.

After a brief foot pursuit, the 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody and will face several firearms related charges as well as resisting arrest.

Police do not believe the suspect ever intended to harm anyone in school with the weapon.

“The close collaboration between Lawrence Police and Lawrence Public Schools is an essential piece of ensuring a safe, healthy learning environment for the entire school community, and both parties will continue working together to implement the best available public safety practices in the interest of students, staff and families,” a Lawrence Police spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Boston 25 has reached out to Lawrence Public Schools for comment.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW







