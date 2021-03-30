Police: Lawrence man with drugs shut car lights, drove in darkness to evade Salem officers

Mar. 30—SALEM, N.H. — A 23-year-old Lawrence man was arrested in Salem Monday night after police say he led them on a chase requiring a K-9 search.

According to a statement, Salem police Sgt. Nicholas Turner stopped a 2019 Nissan Sentra near 408 South Broadway for a license violation at about 9 p.m.

The driver, identified by police as Wildy Antonio Arias Guerrero, initially stopped and handed over his ID. However, police said Guerrero took off at 50 mph, turned off his car's headlights and ran a red light before crashing into an embankment near Lowe's.

Police said Guerrero then got out of the car and tossed a package with more than 13 grams of suspected heroin or fentanyl.

Officer Argenis Gomez and his K-9 partner Lobo were able to track Guerrero into the woods near the state line, police said in the statement. Guerrero was said to be hiding in a bush near the rail trail.

Police records show he is faced with the following charges: Felony counts of possession of a controlled drug, falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon; misdemeanor counts of disobeying an officer, resisting arrest and driving without a license.

A bail commissioner decided that he would be held on preventative detention. Guerrero was transported to Rockingham County Jail and given an arraignment date Tuesday.