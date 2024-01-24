Police lay manslaughter charge in death of Fort McPherson, N.W.T., woman last month

22-year old Clara Blake from Fort McPherson, N.W.T., was reported missing last month before her remains were found after a house fire in the community. (RCMP - image credit)

A man in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a woman whose remains were found after a house fire in the community last month.

Randall Blake, 27, had earlier been charged with arson in connection with the Dec. 15 fire. On Wednesday, RCMP announced the additional charge of manslaughter.

The deceased woman, 22-year-old Clara Blake, had been reported missing in the community at the time of the house fire.

Police later said human remains had been found during the fire investigation, and confirmed they belonged to Clara Blake.

RCMP say Randall Blake remains in custody pending a future court date.