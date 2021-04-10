Police: LCCF inmate sought hit on informant, detectives

Apr. 10—WILKES-BARRE — A man who's currently locked up pending drug charges is now facing additional charges after police say he attempted to hire a hit man to kill a confidential informant who had provided information against him in another case.

William James Lynn, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, was charged on Friday with two counts each of solicitation of criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, along with additional counts of intimidation of a witness, criminal use of a communication facility and possessing the instruments of a crime.

According to an affidavit, the investigation into Lynn began in March after the Pennsylvania State Police received information that an inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility had been trying to hire a hit on several county detectives and a woman who had testified against him.

An inmate at the prison — whom the Times Leader will not be identifying to protect his identity — wrote a letter to the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office saying that Lynn had approached him and asked him to arrange a hit on the female confidential informant. According to the inmate, Lynn had offered him $8,000 to arrange the murder of the confidential informant, whose identity will also not be revealed.

The inmate told police that he believed Lynn was serious, saying that he brought up the hit multiple times. He also told them that Lynn had mentioned two county detectives he wanted killed.

Records show that Lynn is currently locked up on drug manufacturing charges and is awaiting his dispositional hearing in May.

The inmate, during an interview with police, said Lynn claimed to be a member of the Rollin 60's Crips, a branch of the Crips street gang.

According to the inmate, Lynn had told him about his drug case, saying he needed to get out of prison before he "lost everything." Lynn allegedly told him that he "needed something done," namely that he needed the detectives and the female informant dead. Lynn apparently said he knew people who could do it, but that he didn't want it coming back on him.

"'I need you or your people to deal with this and kill them,'" the inmate said Lynn told him.

Officers told the inmate in March to not discuss this issue any further with Lynn, other than to pass Lynn contact information for a "hit man," who was truly a trooper.

Eventually, contact was made between Lynn and the "hit man," with Lynn allegedly penning a letter to the trooper, explaining who he wanted killed and and suggesting some ways to kill them. He said he'd pay $3,200 and also offered "ice," a common slang term for crystal meth. Lynn allegedly signed the letter with his full name.

Troopers again spoke with the inmate who said he watched Lynn write the letter. The inmate then gave Lynn a phone number that belonged to the trooper. Lynn called the trooper and made arrangements for Lynn's girlfriend, Samantha Loughney, to make the drop.

Loughney was taken into custody on April 1 when she arrived at the agreed upon location, with a handgun in her vehicle and multiple cell phones, but records show that charges haven't been filed against her in this case as of Friday evening.

After she was taken into custody, police then interviewed Lynn, with the trooper revealing that he had been the "hit man" he was speaking with.

Lynn, who has an extensive rap sheet with robbery and drug charges, remains locked up after Magisterial District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. denied bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 22.