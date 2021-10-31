Here’s what police leaders have said about Missouri loosening gun laws

Despite opposition from police departments in Missouri’s three largest cities, as well as rural areas, state legislators continue to support looser gun laws.

Once thought to have some of the nation’s strongest protections against firearms, Missouri continually ranks in the bottom five nationally for lax gun laws — while also suffering from one of the country’s highest gun death rates.

Faced with high rates of homicides and suicides, police chiefs in Kansas City, St. Louis, and Springfield raised concerns about Missouri’s gun laws leading to less safe communities. Members from police unions and organizations have also expressed concern.

“It’s disheartening that something so serious as guns has become so politicized, instead of focusing on the issue of violent crime and gun violence,” Paul Williams, Springfield police chief and former president of Missouri Police Chief Association, said.

Over the past decade, law enforcement officials’ requests for more judicious gun legislation have been denied by the general assembly, whose members often tout their support for law enforcement, but vote in direct opposition to what police leaders want.

Here’s a look back at what law enforcement officials had to say in recent years as Missouri’s elected officials pushed forward on firearm legislation.

Voices from police chiefs

Kansas City police Chief Rick Smith

The current police chiefs in both Kansas City and Springfield, two of three largest cities in the state, as well as rural Christian County, have all voiced opposition to Missouri’s open gun laws.

They have asked lawmakers and constituents to re-consider policies that make it easier for criminals to carry firearms and more difficult for law enforcement to regulate guns in their communities.

“KCPD is doing much to tackle violent crime, yet the violent crime issue persists. In the wake of numerous acts of violence in our city and nationwide, there is something else that must be considered that is beyond the scope of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department: We must ask whether public policy can make a difference in public safety?... Doesn’t it make sense for those who want to carry guns around people to do so with proper training?

Story continues

...Law enforcement officers in Missouri currently have limited tools to prevent violence from occurring by taking guns out of the hands of those who want to harm others.”

— Chief’s Blog, Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith, Aug. 8, 2019

“We changed from a very clear, very well-written statute on carrying concealed weapons...This was going to create a more violent society.”

— Springfield News-Leader, Paul Williams, Springfield Police Chief, Oct. 24, 2021

“Anytime you take away a tool from us to do our job and protect the people we serve, well, I’m going to have a huge problem with that...It’s just a terribly written law.”

—New York Times, Brad Cole, Christian County Sheriff, Sept. 29, 2021

2021 federal gun law nullification bill

In June, law enforcement’s years-long battle came to an end when Gov. Mike Parson approved legislation nullifying federal gun laws.

Similar to the 2013 bill, this law declares federal gun laws invalid and presents potential fines for law enforcement agencies who enforce them. As a result, local law enforcement agencies have already begun pulling out of federal task force, which rely on local cooperation to solve certain crimes.

Parson has often touted his background as a sheriff and support of police as part of his platform, but the legislation led to backlash from law enforcement and even to the resignation of a police chief in St. Louis County.

The Missouri Police Chiefs Association sent a letter to Parson highlighting some of the concerns the bill caused.

“You should all talk to your city attorney’s and follow his/her guidance as it pertains to your police department actions.”

— memo from Robert Shockey, executive director of MPCA to its members, Oct. 7, 2021

“The language has what they call a chilling effect on local law enforcement cooperating with federal authorities.”

— NPR, Kevin Merritt, president of the Missouri Sheriff’s Association, June 28, 2021

2016 stand your ground gun law and conceal carry repeal

In 2016, the Missouri General Assembly passed a bill repealing the permit requirement for concealed carry. The legislation was vetoed by Nixon, but the veto was overridden by the general assembly by Republicans, and became law.

The Missouri FOP as well as the police chiefs in Kansas City, St. Louis, and Springfield came out against overriding the veto.

“We must respect individual rights, and still defend collective public safety. As chief of police, my main purpose is to help our officers maintain that balance, and one of the best means I have to do that is by fighting for rational public policy in areas that touch upon crime and criminal justice. This is why I must once more raise my voice against Senate Bill 656, a bill in the Missouri Legislature that would bring the very opposite of rationality to a situation that is already suffering from a shortage of basic common sense… It’s already too easy for lawless people to carry lethal weapons. This bill would make it even easier, and in the process, make things that much harder for peace officers who work to keep our communities safe.”

—St. Louis Post Dispatch op-ed by former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Sam Dotson, Sept. 3, 2016

2013 federal gun nullification bill

In 2013, the Missouri General Assembly sought to pass a bill nullifying federal gun laws, similar to the 2021 legislation recently enacted. The bill, which made it illegal to enforce any federal gun laws in the state under threat of fines and jail time, was approved by both the Missouri House and Senate — with strong opposition from law enforcement — before being ultimately vetoed by then-governor Jay Nixon.

Republican members of the general assembly tried and failed to override the governor’s veto.

“It actually increases our liability… that is a slap in the face to every man and woman who goes out each day and night and willingly puts his and her life on the line for those who cannot protect themselves… Please do not put your police officers, deputies, troopers, and all other Missourians at risk by making this bill law.”

— statement by the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, Sept. 4, 2013