Police learn identity of man found in creek

Oct. 16—Authorities have identified the body found in a creek near Noble and Front Street earlier this week.

The decomposed body of a man was found by a dog walker Monday, and police have identified the decedent as Michael Christopher Haston Jr., 48, of Munford, Anniston police Sgt. Jason Hawkins said.

Haston was initially identified as a white male, according to the results of an autopsy by the Alabama Department of Forensics Sciences.

The family has been notified of Haston's death. Family members confirmed law enforcement's earlier suspicions that he was homeless, and according to Hawkins, they had not been searching for Haston at the time of his discovery. Hawkins said the family had fallen out of contact with Haston.

The cause and manner of death is currently "undetermined," Hawkins said, however, there were no signs of foul play discovered during the autopsy such as a knife or gunshot wound.