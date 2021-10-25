Police: At least 1 other person injured in fatal shooting at Portsmouth party

Portsmouth police believe more people may have been injured in a shooting at a party that killed one man and injured another earlier this month.

There is “at least one unreported victim,” Portsmouth police spokesperson Victoria Varnedoe said in an email to The Virginian-Pilot. Police are asking victims and those who know them to contact detectives by calling 757-393-8536.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which happened Oct. 17 in the 3100 block of High Street. Officers responded the scene at around 11:52 p.m. and found two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, according to a police statement.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Teontae D. Clark, died at the hospital. The second victim is alive, according to Varnedoe.

Police say the two men were shot while attending a party in the area.

