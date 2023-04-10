Police: At least 4 killed Louisville shooting
Gov. Andy Beshear made a statement to reporters following a shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., saying, "This is awful. I have a very close friend that didn't make it today." Police said at least four people have been killed and eight others were injured. The suspected shooter is also dead.
“This is happening around the country in a city daily. Today was our turn in Louisville, KY. As we hold our community tighter there must (be) outrage and anger,” Louisville Democratic Rep. Keturah Herron said.
(Reuters) -Five people were killed and eight others were wounded in a shooting attack on Monday at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, the city's police department said. Police were still trying to determine whether the shooter shot himself or was shot by police, Paul Humphrey, a Louisville Metro Police Department deputy chief, told reporters. Police said they responded within minutes to reports of an attacker at about 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) at a branch of the Old National Bank, near Slugger Field baseball stadium in the city's downtown.
Police in the Kentucky city confirm the gunman and four others are dead and eight were injured.
Five people have been killed in a shooting at a Louisville bank.
Louisville Metro Police responded Monday morning to an 'active situation' reported downtown in the 300 block of East Main Street.
