Police: At least 4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building

Police caution tape. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Four people were shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon at a medical building in Tulsa, police said.

It is a "catastrophic scene" at the Natalie Medical Building, Tulsa Police Department Capt. Richard Meulenberg said. The building is part of St. Francis Hospital, and houses a breast health center and outpatient surgery center.

The unidentified suspect fired a handgun and a rifle during the attack, Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks said, and has died, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police arrived at the medical building three minutes after receiving a report about a man with a rifle, and made contact with the suspect one minute later, he added. It's believed that about 10 people were injured in the shooting.

It's been eight days since an 18-year-old armed with an automatic rifle shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and about two weeks since 10 Black people were gunned down in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store; the man accused of that shooting has been indicted on murder and terrorism charges in what officials say was a racist attack.

