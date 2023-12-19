What police say led to the murder arrest of a Bucks County corrections officer

A Bucks County corrections officer wanted for murder in New York is accused of beating a Brooklyn man into unconsciousness before police say another man ran over his body with a car.

Aaron Mayers, 25, of Doylestown Township, was arrested the morning of Dec. 2 after finishing his shift at the Doylestown Township jail where he had worked for a little over a year.

Following the arrest, authorities in Bucks County and New York declined to release details about why an arrest warrant was issued for Mayers, charging him with second degree murder and other unspecified offenses.

Last week, the District Attorney’s Office in Queens confirmed that Mayers was wanted for participating in the October beating of 50-year-old Francisco Ortega following a confrontation in Astoria, according to a press release.

Mayers and Zahir Williams, 24, a Bronx resident, are both charged with second degree murder, though an autopsy showed Ortega survived being beaten but was killed when Williams drove over him, the release said.

The men also face additional charges including gang assault in the first degree, and five counts of robbery. Williams was arrested and indicted shortly after the Oct. 20 incident.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz alleges that Ortega pulled his BMW over along Astoria Boulevard near Steinway Street and got out of his car and spoke with Williams and Mayers, who were among a group standing nearby.

After apparently arguing with Williams, Ortega got back into his car and drove away. He then returned, got out of his car and started talking to Williams again.

Ortega was standing between the driver’s seat and open car door when another man in the group sucker punched him in the head from behind causing him to fall on the group, Katz’s office said.

Mayers, Williams and two others then repeatedly kicked and punched Ortega while he was on the ground.

Williams then stepped over an unconscious Ortega and got into the BMW. While attempting to close the door, Williams repeatedly slammed Ortega’s head and body before Mayers pulled the injured man away from the car and placed him toward the center of the road, the press release said.

Williams then shut the door and drove around the block. As the BMW approached Ortega, who was still unconscious in the road, Williams slowed down, aimed the car at Ortega and accelerated, driving over him, the DA’s office said.

Williams dragged Ortega for several feet before crashing into a parked car, then getting out of the BMW and fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Ortega was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due to multiple blunt impact injuries. According to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, Ortega was alive when Williams drove over him, Katz’s office said.

Both men face up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted. They are scheduled to appear in court in February.

