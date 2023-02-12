Police: Ledyard man tried to get through BDL airport security with pellet gun and knife

Feb. 11—WINDSOR LOCKS — A Ledyard man was arrested early Saturday morning by state police after they say he went through a Bradley International Airport security checkpoint with a pellet gun and a folding knife in his carry-on bag.

Marvin Leggett, 41, was charged two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon and two counts of circumventing airport security.

State police in a news release said troopers responded to the airport at 5:37 a.m. for a report that someone might have a firearm in their carry-on luggage. They found a pellet gun, two magazines and a folding knife in Leggett's bag.

Leggett was released from state police custody on a $15,000 bond and turned over to the New Britain Police Department, who had an active warrant for his arrest.

He is scheduled to be arraigned March 10 at Hartford Superior Court.