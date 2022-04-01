Police: Lee bank robbery suspect still at large, may be connected to more crimes

Police investigate following an alleged armed robbery at Northeast Credit Union on Route 125 (Calef HIghway) Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

LEE — Police say the unidentified suspect in a robbery Tuesday at Northeast Credit Union on Route 125 may be the same person wanted for one or more additional crimes in Massachusetts and possibly elsewhere in the region.

"We are working closely with the FBI as there is a possibility that several may be connected," Lee Police Chief Thomas Dronsfield said Friday in an email.

On Tuesday about 11 a.m., Lee police responded to a call reporting a bank teller had been robbed by a man who said he had a weapon. Dronsfield said multiple local and state agencies conducted a manhunt for the suspect, who fled on foot in the area of the traffic circle near the Lee Market Plaza. The man was not found.

Previous story: Manhunt on for suspect in armed robbery at Northeast Credit Union

The suspect in an armed robbery at Northeast Credit Union in Lee is seen in this surveillance image from the bank, according to police.

The suspect was described as a white male, 6 feet, 190 pounds, in his 30s, wearing a white shirt, blue tie, black jacket, gloves, a face mask and hat. Dronsfield said Friday the search was still ongoing.

In Dover: Haven housing project for abuse survivors

The Tewksbury (Massachusetts) Police Department is investigating a similar robbery at the Salem Five bank on Main Street Wednesday afternoon, the day after the Lee robbery.

The suspect looks similar in surveillance images released by police from both the Lee and Tewksbury robberies.

Suspect in attempted bank robbery in Tewksbury.

Game Chamber: Dover's new shop owner vows to find right games for your family

Nearly identical to the Lee robbery, a preliminary investigation determined a male suspect entered the bank, approached two tellers and demanded cash while claiming to have a firearm. He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Tewksbury police reported. Tewksbury police are also investigating whether there are any connections between this robbery and a previous robbery at the same bank March 7.

The suspect was described as wearing similar clothing to the suspect in the Lee robbery, Dronsfield said. Tewksbury police described their suspect as a white male, approximately 40 years old, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, black gloves, a Patriots hat and a surgical mask. Several officers and K-9 units searched the area around the bank, but the man was not found.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Lee NH bank robbery suspect at large, may be connected to more crimes