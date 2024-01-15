Police: Lewisburg man provided Vape pens to two teen girls, committed sexual assault

Jan. 15—LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg man allegedly provided Vape pens to a 17-year-old girl and then sexually assaulted her last summer in the parking lot of Walmart in Lewisburg, according to state police in Milton.

Caleb Zachary Reedy, 27, of Crossroads Drive, Lewisburg, also allegedly had similar interactions with a second 17-year-old girl at three other locations in Union and Northumberland counties, police said.

Reedy was charged with 16 felonies: four counts of unlawful contact with a minor to commit sexual offenses, four counts of indecent assault by forcible compulsion, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor to commit prostitution, two counts of unlawful contact to commit sexual abuse of children, and four counts of corruption of minors; two misdemeanor counts of intent to manufacture or deliver THC vape pens; and a summary count of sale of tobacco to a minor. The charges were filed by state Trooper Troy Croak, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.

Croak reported a 17-year-old girl came to the state police station on July 25 with her parent to report a sexual assault by Reedy.

The girl said she allegedly communicated with Reedy through two Snapchat accounts. Reedy had been allegedly supplying the girl with marijuana/THC and nicotine Vape pens, police said.

On July 17, the girl said she met allegedly Reedy at Walmart in Lewisburg to retrieve the vape pens. After he allegedly gave her the pens in a car, he allegedly started kissing her and grabbing her neck. He allegedly stuck his hand down her pants and had indecent contact with her, police said.

The girl said she reported the incident to the Milton Borough Police Department, who had the Vape pens. These items of evidence were obtained by state police, police said.

Croak reported the girl returned to the police station on July 28 with a second 17-year-old girl. The second girl said she allegedly had three similar interactions with Reedy at Walmart and I-fuel in Kelly Township in December 2022 and at Sunoco in Northumberland in June, police said.

The second girl also identified Reedy and his Snapchat and TikTok accounts. She said Reedy allegedly made inappropriate comments during their conversations, police said.

In an interview with police, Reedy allegedly admitted to knowing and communicating with the girls. He allegedly said he was aware that the victims recently turned 17, police said.

Reedy allegedly said he was in the vehicle with the first girl at Walmart. He allegedly said he had only ever provided the girls with nicotine and not THC/marijuana, police said.

A search warrant on Reedy's accounts suggested that Reedy allegedly wanted the following: to engage in sexual acts with the second girl while she was 16; the second girl to send him nude photographs while she was 16; the second girl to perform sexual acts in exchange for Reedy providing goods; told the first girl he wanted to engage in sexual acts with the second girl, police said.

Reedy was arraigned on Friday in front of on-call Middleburg District Judge Bo Trawitz and committed as a Union County Jail inmate in lieu of $100,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Rowe at 11 a.m. Jan. 25.