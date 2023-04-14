Police: Lewiston man driving SUV that killed Auburn cyclist

Apr. 14—AUBURN — Police said Friday that a Lewiston man was driving the vehicle that hit and killed a local man crossing Minot Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Auburn Police said Alexandre Patterson, 20, of Auburn was pushing his bicycle across Minot Avenue at about 3:12 p.m. in the area of Western and Minot avenues. He was struck by a Ford Explorer that was being driven west by Steven Keene, 63, of Lewiston, according to police. When emergency crews arrived, Patterson was reported to be unresponsive on the ground.

Patterson died of his injuries shortly after he was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, according to police.

No other information was released Friday. The crash remains an active investigation.