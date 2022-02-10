Police: Lewiston man's severed arm apparently self-inflicted

Feb. 9—LEWISTON — The injury that left a man stumbling on a downtown street carrying his severed arm last month was apparently self-inflicted, police said.

Police and Occupational Health and Safety Administration officials have ended their investigation into the Jan. 21 incident involving Abdiaziz Hussein. OSHA was involved after it was revealed the incident took place at AK Market at 280 Pine St.

Hussein did not work at the store, police said this week.

"At this point, after speaking with numerous witnesses and reviewing hours of both store and neighboring footage, it appears the incident was self-inflicted," police wrote in a news release. "It is not believed that Hussein was employed at the store when the incident took place. The injury was received from a meat grade band saw that was used to process meat in the rear of the store."

The business is not licensed for a meat-cutting operation, city officials have said.

Hussein was found stumbling down Park Street by city workers. Witnesses said that shortly after 9 a.m. he was seen on Maple Street carrying his severed arm, which had been cut off near the shoulder. Public Works crews who were in the area stopped to help and called police and rescue crews.

Workers quickly applied a tourniquet while waiting for medics to arrive, according to Lewiston police Lt. Derek St. Laurent.

Police were able to follow a blood trail from the area where Hussein was found back to the AK Market. However, questions remained about Hussein's involvement with the store. Police did not say why Hussein had been inside the business or exactly how the injury was inflicted.

Hussein underwent surgery at Central Maine Medical Center and has since been discharged, although police said he continues to receive treatment for the injury.

It was not disclosed whether surgeons were able to reattach Hussein's arm.