Police: Lexington detective, suspect injured during a pursuit

A Lexington police detective and a suspect were injured Thursday afternoon during a foot chase, according to police.

The incident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of Hollow Creek Road. Police said detectives were in the area investigating a metal theft when the suspect arrived at the location.

The suspect fled and the detectives followed on foot. During the pursuit, the suspect ran out into the road and got hit by a passing vehicle, according to police.

Both the detective and suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said, though police didn’t specify how the detective got hurt.

The suspect was charged with fleeing and evading, according to police. They also had additional outstanding warrants, police said.