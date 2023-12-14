Police: Lexington man charged after woman was killed in head-on crash

A Lexington man is facing vehicular homicide and other charges for allegedly killing a woman in a head-on crash while under the influence, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The collision happened in the 5900 block of Todds Road near Clark County line in late April, police said. Two vehicles collided head-on, sending both drivers to the hospital.

A female involved in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said she died less than two weeks later on May 11. She was identified as M.E. in Seeley’s indictment, but her full name has not been released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The other driver involved in the crash, 67-year-old Robert Seeley, was transported to the University of Kentucky Chandler emergency room. Police said he crossed the center line of the road and struck the other vehicle.

Seeley’s arrest citation says he showed multiple signs of impairment and admitted to drinking vodka and smoking marijuana prior to the collision. Seeley took a breathalyzer test and blew a 0.149, nearly double the legal limit.

He was driving a 1998 Volvo S70 during the collision, according to court documents.

Seeley was indicted Dec. 6 on charges of vehicular homicide, aggravated DUI and failure to notify the Department of Transportation of an address change, according to police.

His indictment says he “caused the death of M.E. and the death resulted from his operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or any other substance which impairs driving ability.”

Seeley was arrested and booked into the Fayette County Detention Center Wednesday. Court records say he posted a $12,000 bond the same day and was released from jail.

Seeley is due in court Dec. 22 for an arraignment, according to court records.