Police: Lexington officer fired gun at suspects while investigating vehicle break-ins

A Lexington police officer who was trying to investigate vehicle break-ins shot at a driver that was accelerating towards them early Sunday morning, according to Lexington police.

Police said the incident happened at 4:48 a.m. Sunday, when police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two men breaking into vehicles. Police said an officer located an occupied vehicle when they arrived and tried to make contact with the driver by giving verbal commands.

The driver didn’t listen and accelerated towards the officer, according to police. That’s when the officer fired an unknown amount of shots towards the vehicle, according to police.

The driver was able to get away and hadn’t been located as of Monday morning, police said. The police department’s investigation was still active Monday.

The officer will be placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident, police said. It’s common for Lexington police to place officers on administrative reassignment if they fire their weapon while on duty. The officer had their body worn camera activated, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.