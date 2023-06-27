Police in Libertyville, Mundelein and Vernon Hills arrest 8 for DUI

The following items were taken from Mundelein, Vernon Hills and Libertyville police reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

MUNDELEIN

DUI

Daniel M. Ramirez of Mundelein was charged June 3 with driving under the influence of alcohol. Ramirez also had a suspended driver’s license. He has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

Miguel Guzman of Waukegan was charged June 4 with driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped for a traffic offense. Guzman has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

John C. Grant of Gurnee was charged May 29, with driving under the influence of alcohol. While investigating a suspicious vehicle, Grant was found to be in physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. He has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

VERNON HILLS

DUI

Juan M. Raya-Gonzalez, 44, of the 300 block of Plumwood in Vernon Hills, was charged June 15 with driving under the influence, no insurance and suspended registration. Raya-Gonzalez has a court date scheduled July 5 in Waukegan.

THEFT

Graciela Avilla-Rocha, 41, of the 1400 block of Wimpole Street in Vernon Hills, was charged June 18 with retail theft for switching tags on merchandise to pay below the full retail value at a Target store. Avilla-Rocha has a court date scheduled July 5 in Waukegan.

LIBERTYVILLE

DUI

John Borcia, 56, of the 5800 block of Port Clinton Road in Long Grove, was charged May 31 with driving under the influence of drugs after officers found a large quantity of loose pills and white powder inside a vehicle when responding to Advocate Condell Medical Center for a report of an unresponsive driver in an idling parked vehicle. The Libertyville Fire Department transported Borcia to the medical center and when he was released, he was taken into the custody of the Libertyville Police Department and was processed. Borcia was released on bond pending a court appearance on June 16 in Waukegan.

Jack Bleser, 20, of the 1700 block of Juliet Lane in Libertyville, was charged June 5 with driving under the influence. An officer who observed a vehicle with a flat tire stopped on the opposite side of the road observed multiple indicators of impairment and asked Bleser to perform a field sobriety test, which he refused. A canvass of the area was conducted and a damaged mailbox and the missing side mirror from the red Ford Bleser was driving was found. Bleser was released on bond pending a court date on June 30 in Waukegan.

Ibeth Almendarez, 31, of the 1500 block of Lotus Drive in Round Lake Beach, was charged with driving under the influence after police observed her vehicle weaving and conducted a traffic stop. Almendarez was processed, cited and released from custody after posting bond pending a court appearance on June 30 in Waukegan.

Michele Gimondo, 54, of the 200 block of W. Park Avenue in Libertyville, was charged May 29 with driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest and improper use of registration. Gimondo was asked multiple times to exit the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests after being stopped for a traffic violation. Gimondo refused and physically resisted arrest while officers took him into custody. It was determined the registration plate on the gray Ford he was driving belonged to a different vehicle. Gimondo was released from custody after posting bond pending a court appearance on June 16 in Waukegan.