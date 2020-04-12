Police take license numbers, issue notices as Kentucky church holds in-person Easter service

HILLVIEW, Ky. — As hymns sang out Easter Sunday from a large outdoor speaker overlooking the Maryville Baptist Church parking lot, two Kentucky State troopers placed quarantine notices on parishioners' cars and wrote down their license numbers.

Inside the church, roughly 50 worshipers ignored Gov. Andy Beshear's order against mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic so they could attend services together on Christianity's holiest day.

Several said as they left that they had no intention of abiding by the notice on their windshields that called for a 14-day self-quarantine or face the threat of "further enforcement measures."

Exactly what troopers will do with those license numbers or what steps Beshear will take next wasn't immediately clear Sunday.

What is clear is that the church's pastor, the Rev. Jack Roberts, has no intention of ending in-person services, joining a handful of other churches across Kentucky that have rebuffed Beshear's wishes.

Roberts arrived at the church Sunday morning to find several piles of nails dumped at the church entrances to the parking lot. He said he wouldn't tell his congregation to follow or defy the orders that the governor announced Friday in his ongoing effort to hold down the spread of COVID-19.

In Kentucky, the virus has killed nearly 100 and infected more than 1,800.

"Everybody has to do what they feel comfortable with," Roberts said. He did cover his own license plate, as did several other parishioners.

It didn't matter. Troopers took down the VIN numbers instead.

Easter Sunday:

At some services, people remained in cars

Across Kentucky, reports came in of other churches in potential violation of the mass-gathering rules and CDC guidelines on drive-thru services.

Sgt. Josh Lawson of Kentucky State Police said most of the department's 16 posts responded to between two and five complaints about church services.

But they hadn't found any violations of CDC guidelines or other in-person services — except for Maryville.

Most calls were for outdoor services, where people remained in their cars. Those services “were specifically mentioned by the governor as being allowed,” Lawson said.

At Maryville, the people who stayed in their cars and listened to the service through the outdoor speaker did not receive quarantine notices.

“We’re responding to those calls as we would any other calls for service,” Lawson said.

A masked protester criticizes Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear for directing troopers to take down license plate numbers of people attending in-person Easter service at Maryville Baptist Church in Hillview, Kentucky.

Elsewhere around Kentucky, troopers used community connections to speak with pastors to advise that “they can worship while doing so safely and within proper guidelines.” Lawson said, adding that it has been “very non-confrontational.”

In fact, several pastors in Eastern Kentucky who were planning to hold in-person services changed their minds and opted for drive-in services, said Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley.

Mosley had said in a Facebook post Saturday that he knew of 10 churches in his county that were planning in-person Easter services.

Kentucky State Troopers take down license plate numbers of people attending an in-person Easter service at Maryville Baptist Church in Hillview, Kentucky.

Church vs. state in a viral pandemic

The Rev. Roberts couldn't be swayed.