Police: 'Life coach' stole from Stafford man

Apr. 14—A Windham man who called himself a "life coach" for a client with a traumatic brain injury is accused of stealing from the client, police said.

The theft was discovered after the head of the Stafford Housing Authority reported that one of their tenants was six months late paying rent with the suspicion it was because their money was being stolen.

That led police to Aaron Hramiak, 49, who said he borrowed about $3,000 from his client and was planning to pay it back. But the tenant said they hadn't agreed to loan that much money and didn't realize their rent was behind.

Hramiak was charged last month with second-degree larceny.

The affidavit supporting his arrest provides the following details:

In November, Stafford housing Authority Executive Director Ann Marie Perrone informed police that one of the tenants was on the verge of being evicted. Perrone said she didn't want to evict the person, but he was six months behind paying rent.

Perrone told police that the tenant received assistance from Hramiak, who helped with daily activities and bill paying, and who usually showed up with money when the tenant's rent was overdue.

At that time, Hramiak hadn't answered or returned any of her calls, and she was worried he was stealing from the tenant.

Police spoke with Hramiak twice over the following days, and he explained that he is the tenant's "life coach" and had been for about five years as part of a program run by Allied Community Resources. He held the title of independent living skills trainer.

Hramiak said part of his job was to keep track of the tenant's monthly social security disability payments and withdraw cash when needed or to pay bills.

Hramiak said he didn't know how the tenant got behind on rent, but admitted he had "borrowed" about $3,000 and was planning to pay some of it back the next week.

That was news to the tenant, who told police he had only loaned Hramiak small amounts of money at a time, such as $20, to use for his children. The tenant also said he didn't know his rent was past due.

Police obtained financial records of the tenant's social security deposits, which showed that in most months of 2022 the money was withdrawn in its entirety the same day it was deposited from banks in Windham and Mansfield. The amount withdrawn totaled nearly $6,000.

