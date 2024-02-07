Police: Lilly-area woman smothers boy to death after reportedly hearing voices; homicide charge filed

Feb. 7—LILLY, Pa. — A Lilly-area woman was jailed on Monday, accused of smothering her 5-year-old son to death after reportedly hearing voices, authorities said.

Cresson Township police charged Jennifer Lynnette Bowser, 41, of the 100 block of Cosey Lane, with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and strangulation.

According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to Martha's Manor, a senior living facility on Cosey Lane in Cresson Township, at around 2:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a child in cardiac arrest.

Police said they found Bowser's sister performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Samson Bowser, Jennifer Bowser's 5-year-old son, with a Cambria County 911 dispatcher giving instruction via speakerphone. A medical team from Cambria Alliance EMS arrived, but the child was not able to be revived, the affidavit said.

Police later learned that the owner of Martha's Manor, Jennifer Bowser's mother, had allowed Jennifer Bowser and her son to live there in order to better care for them.

Family members reportedly said that Jennifer Bowser was taken to Nulton Diagnostic & Treatment Center on Jan. 30 for an intake evaluation because she was "hearing voices," according to the complaint, and they were waiting for an official diagnosis.

Jennifer Bowser allegedly told police that she heard voices on Sunday night coming from a "machine box," telling her to smother the boy. She allegedly pinched the boy's nose closed and shoved her fingers down his throat to prevent him from breathing.

"Clearly, from the commonwealth's perspective, this is a homicide," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

Jennifer Bowser was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and is being held without bond at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said on Tuesday evening that an autopsy at ForensicDx in Windber revealed that Samson Bowser's cause of death was asphyxia from compression of the chest and obstruction of the airway. Lees ruled the manner of death homicide.