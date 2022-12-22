Police: Lilly man jailed after 14-month-old suffers fentanyl overdose

Dec. 22—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Lilly Borough man, whose 14-month-old son was treated at UPMC Altoona for a drug overdose from contacting fentanyl, according to police, was jailed Thursday and faces charges.

State police in Ebensburg charged Dillon Edward Zack, 28, of the 500 block of Cleveland Street, with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older, recklessly endangering another person, and endangering the welfare of children.

According to a complaint affidavit, the child was taken to UPMC Altoona on Dec. 15.

ER staff said the child's urine tested positive for opiates. Confirmatory testing that was ordered by Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh resulted in a positive result for fentanyl, the affidavit said.

Zack admitted to prior drug use but denied taking illegal drugs since the child's birth. Zack reported that his last illegal drug use included fentanyl but denied having drugs inside his apartment. Zack also told troopers that the child's mother did not use drugs, the affidavit said.

The man said when his son became unresponsive and started to turn blue, he called 911. Zack said that he had been prescribed methadone and his son may have contacted the residue from a take-home dose from the clinic.

When Zack was confronted with the fact that his son's lab results were negative for methadone, he was not able to say what drug the boy may have contacted, the affidavit said.

Zack was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $200,000 bond.