Police: Lincoln mother and son were in drunken fight before he fatally shot her

Judy Harrison, Bangor Daily News, Maine
Mar. 23—The Lincoln man accused of slaying his mother last August at her lakeside home will be arraigned remotely Friday on a murder charge at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

Adam Groves, 45, had been living with Pauline Taylor, 63, at her home on Transalpine Road for just three weeks last year when the two got into a fight after an afternoon of drinking, according to the police affidavit made public Monday by the Maine attorney general's office.

The son fatally shot his mother after she threatened him with a .22-caliber long gun through a bathroom door, the document said.

Groves, who is expected to plead not guilty to one count of intentional or knowing murder, has been held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail since his arrest Aug. 19, a short time after Taylor was killed.

The son called 911 at about 8 p.m. that night to report what allegedly had happened. When Lincoln police arrived, Groves was outside but still on the phone with a dispatcher.

"'I shot my mom, my life is over,'" Groves repeated again and again, the affidavit said.

Taylor purchased the property, located on a road by The Narrows Ponds with lake homes and camps, in October 2017, according to Penobscot County Registry of Deeds filings.

Following Groves' divorce last year, Taylor agreed that her son and 14-year-old grandson could move in with her from New Hampshire, a friend of Groves' from New Hampshire told police.

The friend allegedly witnessed the mother and son's fight and heard the fatal shot, according to the affidavit.

The day of the fatal shooting, both mother and son drank heavily and bickered throughout the afternoon over Groves' not working, messing up the house, eating her food and drinking too much, the friend allegedly told police.

Taylor became increasingly upset over her son's drinking, the affidavit said. The friend told police that when Groves went into the bathroom, Taylor picked up a .22 Sears and Roebuck heirloom long gun and followed him.

She hit the barrel of the gun on the bathroom door, damaging it, the affidavit said. After she stopped, Groves peeked out and yelled that he couldn't believe she had done that.

Taylor subsequently laid the gun down by the door and sat down in her chair while Groves walked out of the house.

He returned with a 9mm handgun he kept in the glovebox of his car, his friend told police.

"Adam came back into the house from the side door with the gun extended in his hand, and fired at his mother," the affidavit said.

The friend wasn't sure if Groves had blanks or real bullets in the gun, so he left the house and went into the nearby woods to hide, the affidavit said. The friend later told police that he heard five gunshots.

When police entered the house, they found Taylor dead in her chair with at least two gunshot wounds to her face. About 35 feet from her body, a rifle was found on the floor outside the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

If convicted of murder, Groves faces 25 years to life in prison.

