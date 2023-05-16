Police: Liquor bottle, knife used on wife

May 15—An Odessa man was arrested Friday night after his wife told authorities he hit her with a liquor bottle and cut her ear with a knife.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a disturbance call from a trailer in the 4100 block of Golder Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday during which the caller said her husband had hit her with a liquor bottle. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman with a black eye, scratched face and bleeding ear.

The woman said her husband, Kenneth Charles Knight, 52, accused her of cheating on him and jumped on top of her while she was in bed. According to the report, she told officers Knight then held a knife to his own throat and told her he was going to cut himself and blame her.

Her ear was cut during a struggle over the knife, she said.

An officer found Knight in the 3500 block of Golder, but he was uncooperative and refused to discuss what happened, the report stated.

Knight was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Monday on a $30,000 surety bond.