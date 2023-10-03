Police: Live Oak man arrested after high-speed pursuit

Oct. 2—A Live Oak man was taken into custody Monday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in Sutter County, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, a deputy witnessed a white Honda Accord driven by Hugo Diaz-Chavez of Live Oak run a stop sign on Pennington Road and Township Road in Live Oak. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for a routine traffic stop, Diaz-Chavez allegedly "exceeded a speed" of 100 mph and a pursuit ensued.

As a result, the California Highway Patrol was requested for help and took over the pursuit, officials said. The alleged pursuit ended after a CHP officer performed a PIT maneuver on Hampton Road in Live Oak.

Officials said Diaz-Chavez surrendered after the pursuit ended. He was taken into custody by the CHP and booked into Sutter County Jail for evading and committing a felony while on bail, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said.

According to Sutter County Jail records, Diaz-Chavez is 19 years old. His bail as of Monday was set at $75,000.

"The Sutter County Sheriff's Office would like to thank California Highway Patrol for their assistance and collaboration, resulting in a successful pursuit and arrest," the sheriff's office said in a statement.